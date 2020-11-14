Jesus, ‘None of the above’, Mickey Mouse among write-in vote choices in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, President Donald Trump was declared the projected winner of North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes.

Wake County released its election results, and out of 794,494 registered voters in the county, 634,422 people cast their ballots, including 49 who left their ballot completely blank, records show.

Instead of picking names on the ballot, a few voters chose to write-in their own personal choice for office — as some inevitably do.

Here’s a look at just a few of the write-in choices for offices in North Carolina:

Kanye West: 172

None or None of the Above: 149

Bernie Sanders: 129

Jesus (or some variation of it): 120

Mitt Romney: 117

Mickey Mouse: 94

Anthony Fauci: 14

Santa Claus: 8

Check out the full list of write-ins here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: