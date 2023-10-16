RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Israel-Palestine war continues, dozens of people from the Jewish community gathered here in the Triangle calling for an end to the mistreatment of Palestinians.

Dozens of people with the Jewish Voice for Peace’s North Carolina Chapter stood outside of Congresswoman Valerie Foushee’s office calling on support for Palestinian civilians.

“As a Jewish person, I cannot watch the U.S. and Israel fund a genocide against the Palestinians. Not in my name, not ever,” said Julia Springer. They live in the Triangle. On Monday Springer and others asked Foushee to do three things:

Deescalate, call for a ceasefire in Israel and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“They’re running out of power, water, food, innocent civilians need that aid immediately,” said Springer. “It’s devastating. I feel gutted watching innocent Palestinian civilians get caught in this militarized fight from Israel.”

A representative from Foushee’s office told the group she was not available to speak to members because she was traveling to Washington D.C., but inside the hall to her office the group placed pebbles in front of her door, representing the number of Palestinian children killed.

“You don’t have to have it all figured out to say no to genocide, you don’t have to have it all figured out to say yes to life. We are your neighbors, we are your friends, for some of you we’re fellow Jews, and we are here to hold you in your grief and in your pain and to stand beside you saying stop the killings now,” said Eli DeWitt, a student Rabbi.

Though Foushee was out of town, someone from her office did come out to speak with members and hear their concerns.