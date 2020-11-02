Jill Biden making a stop in Wake County on Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden will make an Election Day appearance in Wake County.

Details surrounding her appearance on Tuesday are scant right now.

There is no word on when the event begins or where it will be located at this time, according to the Biden campaign.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

