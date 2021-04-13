Johnson & Johnson pause won’t affect Wake County’s vaccination schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As it turned out, the vaccines Wake County were giving out Tuesday did not involve the Johnson & Johnson one shot, so the government recommended pause didn’t disrupt the county’s schedule.

“Thousands of appointments scheduled this week at Wake County’s mass vaccinations sites all involve either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard.

The six cases of blood clots all involved women under the age of 50, and the FDA said the problems developed between one week and nine days after injection, with the period of concern lasting up to three weeks.

Gabriella Salinas-Jimenez received her Johnson & Johnson shot a week ago and felt fatigued the first two days, but so far that’s all when it comes to side effects.

She told Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia she wasn’t worried.

“Honestly, I’m not concerned at all. I know they are looking into this and we all hope they resolve this and find out about this,” Salinas-Jimenez said.

With six blood clot cases out of 7-million doses, that’s about 1-in-a-million.

Salinas-Jimenez said she’s glad the FDA and CDC took those six cases seriously and instituted the pause.

“I think they should be concerned–defiantly,” she said. “I’m glad they started looking into it now that’s it’s only six people.”

She also said, knowing what she knows today, she’d still take the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Although the federal government said it is not a mandatory stop vaccination order, just a recommendation that Johnson & Johnson not be administered right now – Wake County is going to go along with the pause.

Beard said, “Wake County has about 9,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the shelves and it’ll stay there until the county receives new federal and state guidance.”

There’s no timetable on when the federal review of the blood clot events will be completed.

In the meantime, if you want to choose between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you can do that in Wake County.

You make your decision on the form when you pick where you want your appointment, just choose a Pfizer or Moderna location.