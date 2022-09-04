JORDAN LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of families are wrapping up their summer by spending one last weekend on the water.

A CBS 17 crew found many people camping along Jordan Lake and bringing out their boats and kayaks enjoying the long weekend.

A recent AAA survey says because of gas prices and inflation, 44 percent of people are cutting back on their driving and 29 percent aren’t flying as much. With so many people thinking about gas prices and inflation, these families say the lake is a cheaper way to spend their weekend.

Nikki Zawol of Fuquay-Varina was asked how much money she spent this weekend.

“Maybe a couple hundred dollars with food and everything and the campsite, that’d be my guess. Not bad at all,” said Zawol.

Ryan Shackelford and his family drove from Sanford to spend the weekend at the lake. He says the affordability is one reason he loves coming here.

“It is simple and it does save money but we love coming out here anyway. We come about two or three times a year,” Shackelford said.

AAA says 73 percent of people still plan on taking another trip sometime after Labor Day.