JPMorgan Chase opens first retail branch in NC; plans to open 40 more

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — JPMorgan Chase announced Wednesday the opening of its first retail branch in North Carolina.

The company plans to add up to 40 new branches across the state in the next three years, creating 250 local jobs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new branch located at 133 W. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Chase plans to initially add 40 more branches and 80 ATMs in the next three years.

The branches will mainly be in the Triangle and Charlotte areas — and hire up to 250 employees, according to a news release from Chase.

“We’ve been serving the Carolinas for more than a decade and opening branches allows us to lend to more consumers and small businesses, and offer good-paying jobs,” said Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “When we come to a market, we bring the full force of JPMorgan Chase and we’ll further invest in neighborhoods and programs that support jobs and skills training, housing and small business growth.”

Chase will also hire staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers, and financial advisors.

In addition to expanding its branch network to the region, JPMorgan Chase says it will continue to work with local and community partners to help drive inclusive economic growth.

Since 2018, the firm has invested more than $1.2 million in North Carolina nonprofit organizations to support jobs and skills training, small business growth, neighborhood revitalization, and financial health.

