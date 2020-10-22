Judge denies lawsuit over speed of Wake County gun permits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lawsuit that challenged the speed at which the Wake County Sheriff’s Office processed gun permits during the pandemic was denied by a judge, according to an announcement Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by Arianna Assadi and Grass Roots North Carolina. It argued that Second Amendment rights were infringed upon because the Wake County Sheriff’s Office modified its processes for pistol purchase permits and concealed handgun permits.

In March, Sheriff Gerald Baker had announced his office would temporarily suspend issuing pistol purchase permits through April 30. He said his office was inundated by the number of applications. Some gun shop owners in the county noted the uptick in business since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Grass Roots North Carolina contended that Baker was breaking the law by not issuing permits within 14 days. In August, the sheriff’s office said it issued more than 5,100 permits in a two-week span.

Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins wrote that the sheriff’s office continues to insure that permits are properly processed to prevent convicted felons and other non-qualified persons from obtaining handguns, while also complying with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders concerning the pandemic, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The court also said that the manner in which the sheriff’s office processes applications for the permits was not unreasonable.

“I’m very pleased with ruling rendered by Judge Collins,” Baker said in the release. “As I’ve stated before, I will continue to ensure and protect the Second Amendment rights of all qualified citizens, while continuing to protect the safety and welfare of my staff, Wake County citizens and the jail residents housed in the Wake County Public Safety Center, during this pandemic.”

