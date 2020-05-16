Judge’s ruling lifts NC restrictions on religious services amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge has temporarily allowed worship services inside North Carolina churches after a ruling Saturday against Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order regarding worshiping inside.

Religious leaders filed a lawsuit Thursday that said Cooper’s COVID-19 order violates their constitutional rights.

A judge heard the case Friday afternoon and an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against Cooper’s executive order was granted Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Ron Baity of Return America filed the suit.

“So as of now, all churches can go back indoors,” Baity, who is also the pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, told CBS 17 Saturday. “This was a victory for all of North Carolina — not just our church.”

The group has argued that it’s wrong for the governor to allow stores to reopen at 50 percent capacity but not allow houses of worship to do the same.

Cooper’s office said that he disagreed with a court ruling Saturday afternoon about allowing worship services inside churches.

“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from Cooper’s office said.

“While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe,” Cooper’s statement also said.

The full court case will be heard on May 29 at 10 a.m.

