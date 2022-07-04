RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 people in Downtown Raleigh held a rally in support of abortion rights Monday.

People gathered outside the capitol holding signs such as “Keep abortion safe + legal” as well as marching up and down Wilmington and Fayetteville Streets chanting “my body, my choice.”

The rally comes in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a Mississippi abortion case, overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Protecting that right and protecting that option is essential, and that’s just all we’re fighting for, respecting people’s rights and liberties and their freedom to choose,” Zoe said, the rally’s organizer about abortion access.

Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, a protestor at the rally, said she disagrees with the recent ruling.

“As somebody who has had miscarriages, I know that it would be awful to not have the medical care that was afforded to me when I went through that,” Richmond-Bryant said.

Republican lawmakers called on Attorney General Josh Stein to reinstate North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban written in 1973, but not enforceable due to a 2019 court ruling that relied on Roe v. Wade.

“I’m currently most worried about that,” Zoe said.

Stein’s office recently said the 2019 ruling needs to be looked at.

House Speaker Tim Moore said the General Assembly won’t be taking up abortions this year, but plans to next year.

“Just the most gut-wrenching decision to be made, where there are two lives being affected — the mother and this unborn child,” Moore said. “I want to see us deal with that in what we do in terms of making adoption easier, I want to see us deal with it in a comprehensive way and do so in a reasonable manner.”

There were several abortion rights rallies happening across the country on July 4th.