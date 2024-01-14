RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — The bottled water you buy at the store could contain hundreds of thousands of microscopic plastic particles. That’s according to a recently published study that’s drawing a lot of attention to the nanoplastics.

Dr. Imari Walker-Franklin works at RTI International, studying how minuscule bits of plastic can affect our health and the environment.

“We can find plastic just about everywhere we look,” said Walker-Franklin. “In food that we’re consuming in water that we’re drinking. And it’s definitely in our indoor air, in our outdoor air

She added that those tiny particles can also be found inside our bodies.

“We can find microplastics in various parts of the body, not just the digestive tract, but also traveling to different parts of our tissues,” she explained. “We can find it in human blood, in the placenta, and even sometimes within the lungs.”

She says plastic nanoparticles may even be able to enter the brain

“Not only is it just a small piece of plastic, but it also carries chemicals,” she said.

Walker-Franklin and other scientists are still working to learn how that could affect our health. While they don’t yet know all of the impacts, she says a recent study by scientists at Columbia and Rutgers Universities raises concern.

It shows, on average, a liter of bottled water contains nearly a quarter of a million invisible plastic particles – most are smaller than one-100th the width of a human hair.

“It’s pretty shocking to realize that there’s over 240,000 particles, whether those are nano plastics or microplastics, per liter,” she said.

Although the health effects aren’t yet fully understood, Walker-Franklin suggests drinking filtered tap water out of glass or stainless steel.

Walker-Franklin was not part of the study on bottled water, but she is doing all kinds of research on plastics including looking at their effects on lung cells.