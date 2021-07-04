Juvenile arrested after getting caught breaking into vehicle, Fuquay-Varina police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)– A juvenile was arrested after he was caught breaking into a vehicle and driving away from the scene, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department said.

It happened late Saturday night in the Grays Creek subdivision.

According to police, an officer responded to the house for a vehicle breaking and entering in progress.

As officers got to the scene, they saw a suspect car driving away.

With help from other law enforcement departments, the suspect, a male juvenile from Burlington, was arrested.

Police also found a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms when the suspect was appreheanded.

Fuquay-Varina police said if you have information on these cases or would like to report a theft from your vehicle, call 919-552-3191. Police also said to check your home cameras for any suspicious activity overnight.