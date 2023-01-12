RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.

Police said after the public submitted tips, the case was closed.

Thanks to tips submitted by the public this case is closed! The individual below has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm into occupied property, ccw, and possession of firearm by a juvenile. #raleighpolicedepartment pic.twitter.com/kUmd9Magt8 — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 12, 2023 (@raleighpolice tweet)

The juvenile was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm into an occupied property, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.