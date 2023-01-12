RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.

Police said after the public submitted tips, the case was closed.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge firearm into an occupied property, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.