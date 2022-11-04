RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a juvenile is under arrest for the Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton and hurt two others.

It’s at least the fourth case in the past two months of teens being shot and killed by other juveniles here in Central North Carolina that CBS 17 has reported on.

“They’re becoming younger and younger, and we’re seeing these trends of violence persist,” said Dr. Jonathan W. Glenn, an Assistant Professor and Chair of the Criminal Justice Department at St. Augustine’s University.

A little more than a week before the Halloween shooting, the 15-year-old daughter of a Fayetteville City Council member was shot and killed.

Police believe the people involved were also juveniles.

About a week before that, 16-year-old James Thompson was one of five victims killed in Raleigh’s mass shooting. The suspect is 15 years old.

Glenn said some factors that make teens more likely to commit violence are adverse and traumatic childhood experiences, exposure to violence in or near their home and experiences at school. He also points to social media.

“I think people right now are unfortunately leveraging these platforms in ways that can produce violent outcomes,” Glenn said. “Like we see, you know, cyberbullying happening, and we see people using more and more social media as a way to generate opportunities for violence to kind of jump off.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 1,143 teens ages 12-17 were killed in 2022, 54 of them in North Carolina.

One of them is 14-year-old Lyric Woods of Orange County.

A 17-year-old is accused of killing Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in September. As for solutions, Glenn said there’s no one fix.

“I think solutions really deal with getting down and dealing with the behavior at the level, the level that speaks to just before this violence starts to perpetrate,” he said.

Glenn also that teens’ brains not being fully developed can make impulse control a challenge, making it that much harder to answer the questions of why teen violence occurs and how to stop it.