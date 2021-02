RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a juvenile in connection with a January shooting that left a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries, a news release said Wednesday.

The juvenile suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the juvenile detention center.

On Jan. 18, officers responded to a shooting report on Cooper Road. They found the 15-year-old “suffering with gunshot wounds,” police said at the time.

The shooting didn’t appear to be random.