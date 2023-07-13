WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun shop in Wendell was broken into early Thursday morning, according to the Wendell Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of breaking and entering at Perry’s Gun Shop, located at 21 E. Third St., at approximately 3 a.m. Suspects were seen fleeing from the business in a vehicle, and Wendell officers pursued the vehicle until it entered Johnston County.

Deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office then took over the pursuit until the vehicle re-entered Wake County. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office then also became involved.

The pursuit finally ended near the Interstate 40/I-440 split, where a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The store manager of Perry’s Gun Shop told CBS 17 that someone threw a rock at the door to break in. He also said firearms and ammunition were taken from the store.

The case is currently under investigation.