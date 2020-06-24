Juvenile, Carrboro man arrested day after 16-year-old killed in Wake County shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a juvenile and a Carrboro man in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Tuesday in Wake County, the sheriff’s office said.
The juvenile is charged with murder.
Juan Ernesto Sierra Trinidad, 25, of Carrboro is charged with felony after the fact, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said.
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Wake County deputies responded to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park along the 1000 block of Swift Creek Lane, which is south of Raleigh.
They found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died, Curry said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-856-6911.
