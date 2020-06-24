Juvenile, Carrboro man arrested day after 16-year-old killed in Wake County shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a juvenile and a Carrboro man in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Tuesday in Wake County, the sheriff’s office said.

Juan Ernesto Sierra Trinidad (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The juvenile is charged with murder.

Juan Ernesto Sierra Trinidad, 25, of Carrboro is charged with felony after the fact, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Wake County deputies responded to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park along the 1000 block of Swift Creek Lane, which is south of Raleigh.

They found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died, Curry said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-856-6911.

