Juvenile driver crashes into NC trooper’s car during chase in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A speeding driver in a stolen car crashed into a North Carolina state trooper’s cruiser causing it to hit a tree during a chase, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 40 west near Harrison Avenue, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A trooper tried to stop the driver of a Hyundai who was traveling 25 mph over the 60 mph speed limit, the release said.

The trooper discovered the Hyundai was stolen and turned on the cruiser’s lights and sirens to pull over the driver.

However, the Hyundai driver did not stop and a chase began.

“After several turns, the suspect vehicle struck a patrol vehicle on Nowell Drive near N.C. 54 causing it to travel off the roadway to the left and struck a tree,” the release said.

The Hyundai driver also lost control and crashed after hitting the trooper’s cruiser.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and planned to be checked at a medical facility.

Two male juveniles who were in the Hyundai were not injured and were taken into custody without incident.

No further information is available due to the involved their ages, the release said.