WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

On Monday at 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied building in the 6700 block of Hodge Road near Wendell.

After deputies arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and investigators are determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.