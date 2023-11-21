WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.
On Monday at 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied building in the 6700 block of Hodge Road near Wendell.
After deputies arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies and investigators are determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.