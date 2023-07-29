WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Town of Wake Forest, police responded just after midnight to a reported shooting between the 200 and 400 blocks of North Allen Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile with injuries caused by brick or concrete fragments which “may have resulted from a gunshot,” officials say.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.