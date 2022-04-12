RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in east Raleigh on Tuesday night has sent a young male to the hospital.

According to the watch commander, the victim was shot in the head and is likely a juvenile.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, on the ground of Zack’s Grocery Mart.

The victim was transported from the scene to WakeMed hospital. No further details of his injuries have been reported. This is an active scene and police are working to secure it.

This is a developing story.