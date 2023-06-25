RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot at least twice in broad daylight just east of downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The victim, who police initially said was a juvenile, was found in the 300 block of Chavis Way, which is near the intersection with East Martin Street, police said.

As of 6:30 p.m., police were actively searching the area for suspects in the shooting.

“The presence of officers in the 300 block of South Blount Street is related to the shooting and ongoing investigation,” a news release from Raleigh police said.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is not known, police said.

The area where the man was found is about two blocks east of Moore Square. Police had an area of a park blocked with crime scene tape.

No other information was available.