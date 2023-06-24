WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A child is at a hospital after a stabbing at a sports arena in Wake County Saturday night, officials said.

The stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Gooch Sports Arena, located at 6404 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road just west of Wendell, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was stabbed in the back of the neck during the incident, according to a security guard at the venue. The wounded child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The stabbing resulted from a feud between two groups of juveniles, according to Deshaun Ingram, who works at the arena.

Also during the altercation, a male suspect who stabbed the juvenile then also cut a man, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who was cut was treated at the scene by EMS crews. Deputies who were at the venue immediately took the suspect into custody, the news release said.

Several people were injured at the sports arena nearly two years ago when some wooden bleachers collapsed during a rodeo, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office.