GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile and a teen face charges after a vehicle was stolen early Tuesday morning in Garner, police say.

Garner officers were told at around 1 a.m. Tuesday to be on the lookout for a black 2023 Hyundai Palisade that had been stolen from a nearby jurisdiction. OnStar was providing the location of the Hyundai, police said.

Police found the vehicle at Springview Trail and Buck Branch Drive. The suspects fled when they saw the officers, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed at Garner Road and Technical Court, according to police. The two suspects were apprehended. EMS responded and transported them to WakeMed on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh for minor injuries.

The juvenile driver has been charged via juvenile petition for speeding to elude and possession of stolen motor vehicle and was transported to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anthony Apodaca, 19, of Garner, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Additionally, during the pursuit, the railroad crossing at the intersection of Vandora Springs and Garner roads was damaged, and police say it was caused by the suspect driving the stolen car.