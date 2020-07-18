Juveniles fleeing Raleigh police triggers panic at Crabtree Valley Mall; no shots fired, officials say

Raleigh police at the mall area on Saturday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Juveniles running from police inside Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday afternoon caused panic at the mall, triggering more police to respond to the area, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. when a group of juveniles began running from police inside the mall, according to a security official at the mall.

No gunfire was reported, according to the official. Raleigh police later confirmed no shots were fired.

It’s unclear what triggered the group to run from police, but that action caused other people to then panic.

About 30 to 50 people were involved in a “mass panic” as concerns spread throughout customers at the mall, the security official said.

Authorities are investigating if items were stolen from stores during the incident.

There was no report of injuries.

The mall was still open as some stories have remained open after the incident, mall officials said.

Raleigh police later said that officers responded to a report of shots fired/active shooter at Crabtree Valley Mall.

“Follow-up investigation has determined that there was no active shooter/no shots fired. There are no injuries and no charges at this time,” Raleigh police said in a tweet.

More headlines from CBS17.com: