FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — In July, CBS 17 reported that K-9 Dash of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department was selected to receive a donated vest for protection.

Dash, a 5-year-old German Shephard, now has that vest and his police force colleagues were quick to share photos of him sporting his newest threads.

The bullet and stab protective vest was provided by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s and was sponsored by Don and Misty Fink of Galesburg, Illinois.

Each of the K-9 vests is valued between $1,700 to $2,200 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.

As requested, the vest was embroidered to read, “Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always” along the chest.

K-9 Dash wears his new bullet and stab protective vest (Fuquay-Varina police)

K-9 Dash wears his new bullet and stab protective vest (Fuquay-Varina police)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 to provide bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement dogs throughout the country. The program is open to dogs who are at least 20 months old and actively employed.

Dash became the first-ever K-9 in the Fuquay-Varina Police Department when he joined in October 2017. In June, Dash got his first furry co-worker when K-9 Shadow joined the department.

Anyone with an interest in learning more about the vests and how to contribute to future donations can visit https://www.vik9s.org/.