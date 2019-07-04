K-9 searching for driver who ran from scene of Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A police K-9 is helping search for a person who jumped and ran from the scene of a crash on Garner Road in Raleigh on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the scene after hitting another vehicle on South Saunders and Rush streets, police said. The victim of the hit and run chased the suspect before losing control near Garner Road.

The hit and run victim plowed into a utility pole at Garner Road and Rush Street – causing power lines to fall across the road.

Police said the driver ran from the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The section of Garner Road near Rush Street is closed as crews work to remove the downed lines.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has deployed its helicopter to aid in the search for the driver.

