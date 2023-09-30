RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said Saturday that a man wanted in a July Raleigh murder was caught in Pennsylvania.

The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. on July 19 in the 2700 block of Poole Road, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department.

A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries – and later died, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police Saturday refused to identify the man who was killed.

On August 14, police said they were looking for Victor Alexander Newman, 31, in connection with the killing. A photo was also released of Newman.

On Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Newman was taken into custody Friday in arrested in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

Newman was wanted on “murder and lesser charges” in the July 19, shooting, U.S. Marshals said in a news release.

After attempts to find Newman were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Service was requested to find and capture him, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Newman at a home on Maria Drive in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

“Newman attempted to flee but was met by Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s K-9 “Chase,” a member of the USMS fugitive task force, in the backyard,” the news release said.

Newman then retreated into the home and was arrested without incident, officials said.

Newman was arraigned in Luzerne County and is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He is awaiting extradition to Wake County, North Carolina.