K-9 units capture man after domestic dispute along I-40 in Raleigh, police say

NCDOT image of the area where the incident happened Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was captured by K-9 units after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend near Interstate 40 and Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh late Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was first reported around 5:25 p.m. at I-40 and Jones Sausage Road, which is exit 303, Raleigh police said.

A man and his girlfriend were in an argument in the area and the man threatened he was going to harm himself, police said.

Garner police with K-9 units and Raleigh police established a perimeter and eventually caught the man, police said.

There were reports the man had a knife, but he was later found unarmed, Raleigh police said.

The man was wanted on at least one existing warrant, according to police.