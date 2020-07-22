K-9 units, police search for man after Wake Forest car chase

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police and K-9 units are searching for a man after a car chase ended on a neighborhood’s dead-end street Tuesday night, officials said.

The chase, which did not involve a crash, ended at the dead-end of San Remo Place in the Porto Fino neighborhood, according to Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest town spokesman.

When the car chase ended, the suspect got out of his car and vanished on foot, Crabtree said.

As of 9 p.m., K-9 units have joined police in a search for the man in the area off Ligon Mill Road near Seawell Drive.

Crabtree did not know what triggered the chase.

