RALEIGH, N.C. — Kane Realty’s plan to build towers nearly 40 stories tall in North Hills, is done, for now.

The developer withdrew their rezoning request Monday.

It’s been about a year-and-a-half long fight for the nearby neighbors who have been fighting against the zoning change at North Hills— a major mixed-use development in north Raleigh.

“I feel terrific. Extremely relieved,” said Larry Helfant, the Chairman for the Midtown Citizens Advisory Council.

He now can spend Tuesday night at his home, in a quiet neighborhood, just a few streets away from growing North Hills.

Helfant had planned to head to the Raleigh City Council meeting, once again, to put a stop to the Kane Realty rezoning request.

“[It would have added] two additional 40 story buildings that would be right along Six Forks Road, a 30-story building that would be right along the backside, that’s where the buses typically enter on the Circle at Lassiter Mill, and a 12-story building that would be right next to the firehouse,” he explained.

Given the pushback from the community, Kane Realty did make some changes to the initial request, including lowering the building height to 37 stories. Kane Realty also said they would set aside space for a bus station and a new firehouse.

In an email to the council Monday, the lawyer representing Kane Realty, Jamie Schwedler, wrote “after giving it a great deal of consideration, the applicant has decided to withdraw this zoning case.”

Schwedler added, “we appreciate all of the time and energy the staff put into this zoning case.”

A City of Raleigh spokesperson told CBS 17 that Kane Realty cannot re-request this zoning change for two years. However, they can ask the council for a waiver to do so.

“The fight is definitely not over,” said Helfant.

He’s now concerned what will go in its place.

“It’s possible that [Kane Realty] may take those same areas, where the 40-stories, 30-stories, and 12 stories, and erect 12 stories or come back to council and as for 20 stories,” said Helfant.

He believes there is just too much building in the area.

“Half of North Hills is unreachable because of the cranes and the building going on,” added Helfant.

He told CBS 17 he wishes the developer would wait until the infrastructure is ready for significantly more development and density, before trying to change the landscape of the community.

“We’re not against development. Development is good for the area. Density is good for the area,” explained Helfant. “That’s what is in the Midtown Plan. I wish the developer would stay to that plan, stay to city planning as it is, and just build accordingly.”

CBS 17 reached out to Kane Realty to find out why the rezoning request was pulled, and to check if there’s a plan yet for future development.

As of Tuesday afternoon, we have not received a response.