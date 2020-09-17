Kicked out of a Cary business for wearing scrubs? A local healthcare worker responds

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A local healthcare worker said he was kicked out of a Cary business for wearing scrubs. Bradley Henningsgaard said it happened at Taylor Morrison’s showroom in Cary Wednesday.

“I was really surprised when it happened,” he said.

Henningsgaard said that reaction soon turned to disappointment and then anger. As a physician’s assistant, he tries to help people on a daily basis, now it seemed a business used his uniform as a reason to kick him out.

“It did hurt, definitely to get kicked out of somewhere,” he said.

Taylor Morrison is a national company that builds homes in our area.

Henningsgaard said he was meeting his mother.

“Before I could even get to my mother I was stopped by the manager. Healthcare professionals are not allowed in this facility. It’s company policy,” he said.

He doesn’t understand that. “It doesn’t mean you’re completely infectious with COVID if you’re wearing scrubs,” he explained.

CBS 17 stopped by Taylor Morrison’s main office locally.

“I’m not familiar with the situation and I think per standard company policy there’s really not comment we have,” the man who came to the door said.

Over the phone, the Director of Corporate Communications said no such policy exists.

In a statement, they wrote, “We have been closely following the best practices and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our local and state authorities to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread in our communities. For the health and safety of our homeowners and team members during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, design center appointments are scheduled ahead of time and are limited to two adults, no children. Additionally, in accordance with CDC guidelines and state law, a mask is required. In this instance, a third person arrived at the design center appointment, not wearing a mask. After reviewing the appointment protocol with the third party, this person chose to leave the design center. The appointment details prior to any scheduled appointment are communicated to the homeowner via email, phone call and with the sales team member in advance of the design center scheduled time. We appreciate all our homeowners’ understanding of this unique set of circumstances during the pandemic. Thank you for placing your trust in us to build your home,” Alice Giedraitis, the Director of Corporate Communications.