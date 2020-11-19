Kickoff the holiday season by volunteering at Activate Good

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Activate Good’s annual Family Volunteer Day will be held this Saturday at the Loading Dock in Raleigh.

Family Volunteer Day takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving as a way to kick-off the holiday season with service. The event celebrates the power of families who volunteer together while supporting their neighborhoods and local communities, according to the organization.

This year, due to COVID-19, Activate Good has designed Family Volunteer Day in a new socially-distanced format – with pick-up-and-take-home DIY service project kits (and other goodies) for families to complete together from home.

There are two ways families can participate. Families are asked to register for a free entry ticket for Family Volunteer Day. Then, they can come to Loading Dock Raleigh (1053 East Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 115) on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to “shop” for their take-home service project kit(s).

Another way to volunteer is by giving North Carolina students until Nov. 30 to sign-up for the Ready, Set, App! Competition.

Teams of three to five students each will work together through the contest to develop a functional and original Android mobile app to solve a real-world problem in their school or community.

With more than 27,000 Information Technology jobs currently unfilled in North Carolina, Ready, Set, App! provides an opportunity for students to explore potential careers in computer science. The contest helps students develop and use three key skills: mobile application coding, teamwork and problem-solving.

Winners of the first-ever Ready, Set, App! program were announced in June 2020 and included teams from Orange, Wake and Randolph counties. The winning teams designed apps to increase recycling, provide access to school supplies and educational opportunities and connect students with peer tutors.

Activate Good has hosted the Triangle area’s Family Volunteer Day events for over five years, encouraging families to volunteer together.

