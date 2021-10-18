Kidnapping suspect leads police on ‘lengthy’ chase in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect stole an SUV with a juvenile inside early Monday and led police on what officers said was a lengthy chase in Wake County.

The suspect stole the SUV around 2 a.m. in the area of Gorman Street and Tryon Road in Raleigh.

A juvenile was inside the vehicle was able to get out, police said. A good Samaritan helped the child get back to their parents. Police said the child was physically unharmed in the incident.

The suspect then led police on a chase that moved to the Durham Freeway and then ended in the area of Kildaire Farm and Penny roads in Cary.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.