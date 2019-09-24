Kidnapping suspect likely killed himself, Zebulon police chief says

Police activity shut down a section of U.S. 264 near Zebulon Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – The kidnapping suspect who led law enforcement on a chase early Tuesday morning on U.S. 264 likely killed himself, Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth said based off preliminary investigation results.

Hayworth said while this incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting – the preliminary results point to the suspect having killed himself.

Raleigh police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Hugo Yaret Corets-Ramirez. They said he was “found deceased in the woods with a pistol in his hand.”

The Raleigh Police Department filed a petition in Superior Court for release of the video of the incident, a news release said.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in a kidnapping, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle drove off and officers began a pursuit, according to police.

The Highway Patrol used stop sticks to end the chase on U.S. 264 near exit 436 and then jumped from the car and ran, police said.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around where the suspect ran into the woods near Shepard School Road near Zebulon Middle School and closed in on him.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with Raleigh police officers, Hayworth said.

He was found dead in the woods following that exchange.

Zebulon police officers, Wake County sheriff’s deputies and members of the Highway Patrol were on scene when the shooting occurred but Hayworth said only Raleigh police fired their weapons.

The kidnapping victim was ushered from the suspect’s vehicle by a Zebulon police officer and is safe.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles as law enforcement worked to secure the scene. U.S. 264 didn’t reopen until a little after 2 p.m.

Due to nearby police activity and the major traffic backups, East Wake Academy, Wakelon Elementary and both Zebulon Elementary and Middle schools were closed for the day.

The SBI is investigating.

