ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kids in Rolesville can get a free ice cream cone by taking an extra safety step before they ride their bike.

Rolesville’s Bicycle Helmet Safety Citation Program has returned for the spring and summer seasons.

From April through September, the Rolesville Police Department will take part in the initiative, encouraging youth in the community to wear their bicycle helmets.

(Rolesville Police Department)

Here’s how it works: If an officer “catches” kids wearing their bicycle helmets while riding their bikes or tricycles, the officer will give them a “citation” for a free ice cream cone.

Kids can redeem their gift cards at McDonald’s for the free treat, according to town officials.

The initiative encourages kids to have safe habits.

According to NHTSA Traffic Safety Facts, motor vehicle crashes were the leading cause of death for children ages 4 through 14.

“The injury and death rate statistics of juveniles while operating bicycles on the streets is alarming,” the Town of Rolesville said.

The town will also host a free Bike Rodeo on May 6 to encourage kids ages 4 to 14 learn about bike safety. The event includes a fun obstacle course, bike safety tips and helmet fittings.

Click here to learn more or register for the event.