Kids Exchange Consignment Sale begins Friday at NC Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Kids Exchange spring and summer consignment sale opens to the public today.

This is largest consignment sale in the nation and admission is free.

The three-day shopping event takes place at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.

Shopping hours for the public are:

Friday – 9 a.m – 6 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Many items will be marked down to half-price on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

