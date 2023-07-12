RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale officially opens for sales on Wednesday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds and people are looking to cash in big.

“It’s an opportunity to take things you do not need, turn it into cash to buy things you do need,” Amy Winstead, an organizer, said.

Here’s how it works: sellers register for the sale ahead of time, price their items, then drop them off at the Jim Graham Building at the fairgrounds. Shoppers get to browse items like bikes, clothing and even furniture over a four-day selling period and cash in on big savings.

Sellers that spoke with CBS 17 say it’s a good way to save money but also to declutter their own homes.

“It helps clean out closets and also replace what we need,” Kristin Kraase, one seller, said.

Organizers say with inflation forcing some families to cut back, being able to sell items and buy used items for a low price makes a difference.

“If you go to the grocery store, you absolutely know that prices have gone up $3, $4 on different things, and so it’s just being able to come out and be smart with your money,” Winstead said.

With the sale being a staple here for over 25 years, Winstead says it’s now become a generational tradition.

“We’re having people we haven’t seen in maybe 15 years come back and say, ‘I’m here with my grandchild,’ and it’s really cool to see how we’ve made an impact,” she said.

The first few days of selling are reserved for volunteers and sellers and then the sale opens to the general public on Friday.

Click here to find more information on the sale and on times.