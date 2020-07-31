Kindergarten student at Thales Academy in Knightdale tests positive for COVID-19, letter to parents says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A kindergarten student at the Thales Academy campus in Knightdale tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday.

Parents and grandparents with children attending class at the school contacted CBS 17 after getting the message.

CBS 17 has reached out to the school but has not heard back.

The message to parents says the student at the Knightdale campus tested positive for COVID-19, but the student did not attend school while positive with the virus. It said the student has not been in class this week and only attended class for two days last week.

The message goes on to say that, based on when the child’s symptoms started, state health officials advised the school that staff and students were not at risk, claiming that the student did not contract the virus while at school.

This comes a week after a staff member in training tested positive at the Thales Academy location in Raleigh. Crews disinfected that school and notified students who were in that classroom.

This is not the location that Vice President Mike Pence recently toured. That campus is in Apex.

