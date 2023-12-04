RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh non-profit thrift store is asking the public to help them find a kitten that disappeared from one of their locations over the weekend.

Cause for Paws said 10-week-old Rummy, a female orange tabby, went missing from their location on North Market Drive on Saturday.

She’s currently being dewormed, doesn’t have all of her booster vaccines, and is not yet spayed, the store told CBS 17.

According to the nonprofit, the kitten was last seen with two women who came into the store between 4:15 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

“These ladies were the last to hold and play with our newest kitten,” the store wrote in a Facebook post.

The post shared surveillance video of the two women.

Photos show one of them with long brown hair wearing gray jeans and a beige long-sleeved crop top. The other was shown to have short black hair in pigtails, wearing a gray sweatshirt, a skirt, tights and Converse sneakers.

Store manager and cat adoption coordinator Lor Carter said the young women walked around the store with Rummy before leaving separately. It was unclear if Rummy was with them when they left.

“We just want Rummy returned safely,” she said. “We’re not looking to press charges, we just want her safely back in our care so she can find a good home.”

Cause for Paws is asking anyone with information about the two women to message them on Facebook.

They said Raleigh police are also involved in the search.

CBS 17 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.