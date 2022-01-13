Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Raleigh officers along I-440 was father of 3, group says

Wake County News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man who died after he was shot by police during an incident along Interstate-440 on Tuesday was a father of three, according to an organization that arranged a vigil for Friday.

Daniel Turcios was shot by officers responding to a crash along I-440 Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was armed with a knife and swung it at them.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday following a crash on the westbound side of I-440 near the exit for Brentwood Road. Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash. Officers were also told a person at the scene was “walking away with a small child” while armed with a knife.

“This guy’s drunk. He just rammed me, flipped his whole car. Ran me off the road,” a 911 caller said.

Officers used a taser on Turcios to diffuse the situation, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. He then swung a knife at officers, leading them to shoot him.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and would like to speak with any witnesses.

El Pueblo, a nonprofit organization in Raleigh aimed at developing leaders in the Hispanic community, said a vigil was scheduled for Friday night. It will be held at 2616 S. Saunders Street from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The group said Turcios leaves behind a wife and three children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories