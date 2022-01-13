Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Raleigh officers along I-440 was father of 3, group says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man who died after he was shot by police during an incident along Interstate-440 on Tuesday was a father of three, according to an organization that arranged a vigil for Friday.

Daniel Turcios was shot by officers responding to a crash along I-440 Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was armed with a knife and swung it at them.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday following a crash on the westbound side of I-440 near the exit for Brentwood Road. Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash. Officers were also told a person at the scene was “walking away with a small child” while armed with a knife.

“This guy’s drunk. He just rammed me, flipped his whole car. Ran me off the road,” a 911 caller said.

Officers used a taser on Turcios to diffuse the situation, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. He then swung a knife at officers, leading them to shoot him.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and would like to speak with any witnesses.

El Pueblo, a nonprofit organization in Raleigh aimed at developing leaders in the Hispanic community, said a vigil was scheduled for Friday night. It will be held at 2616 S. Saunders Street from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The group said Turcios leaves behind a wife and three children.