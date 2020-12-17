Knightdale bakery robbed for second time in a month

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Knightdale bakery that was robbed by armed suspects in late November was again hit Wednesday night, town officials said.

Knightdale police said three armed men entered La Mexicanita Bakery and demanded money Wednesday.

The suspects left the scene on foot, Knightdale officials said.

No shots were fired Wednesday night and no one was injured.

The bakery was also robbed by three armed suspects on Nov. 25.

Several calls reporting the first robbery came in around 7:20 p.m., Knightdale authorities said.

Some of the calls reporting hearing gunfire at the bakery located at 301 N. First Ave.

Knightdale police arrived on scene and learned three or four armed suspects entered the bakery and robbed two patrons and employees, Knightdale officials said.

The suspects fired shots at the bakery as they left the scene in a red sedan.

The video, released from inside the bakery, shows at least three people with guns waving them around the restaurant.

Two of the three people are seen wearing “hoodies” in the dramatic new video. One person can be seen behind the counter at the cash register during the video.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps called the first robbery “selfish and reckless deviance.”

Police are working to see if the robberies are related.