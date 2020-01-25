Knightdale-based soldier killed in ‘route clearing’ accident in Syria

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina soldier assigned to a Knightdale engineering unit died in an accident in Syria Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington died during a rollover accident “while conducting route clearing operations” in the Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, according to a Pentagon news release Saturday.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore in a photo from the US Defense Dept.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, the news release said.

Moore enlisted in May 2017 as a combat engineer.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spc. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

This was Moore’s first deployment. Moore’s awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and a sister.

Moore was in Syria supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the news release.

