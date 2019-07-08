Knightdale church gets helping hand after nearly $200k in items stolen

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church is bouncing back with new supplies and a new mission, months after having their trailer stolen.

“It’s something you can’t plan for,” Peter Brown, Pastor of The Edge Church said.

This weekend, Brown is thankful with new and borrowed equipment in the church’s second trailer.

“This has been a huge blessing just to have this kind of in our back pocket,” Brown said.

Surveillance video shows someone stealing the trailer parked next to Knightdale Station Preschool all in about four minutes.

“Twenty plus pages of Excel spreadsheet line by line, over 20 pages of itemized items that were stolen,” Brown said. “That’s close to $200,000.”

But now, five months later, the church is getting back on its feet with help from other churches and organizations, and a new mindset.

“We can encounter God on Sundays without our stuff,” Brown said. “What are we doing Monday through Saturday?”

He said the church has been focused on more outreach events, with less emphasis on material things.

“This has sort of just helped us re-evaluate, saying ‘okay now how can we bless the community? How can we get outside of our walls? How can we do things differently, as a result of our stuff being taken’,” Brown said.

For Brown, he’s ready to forgive and hopes to see his original trailer again, while also looking towards the future.

“We’re seeing God do some awesome things along the way, and that’s part of what just excites us about this vision,” he said.

Knightdale town leaders told CBS 17 that Knightdale police has followed up on all leads, and listed the trailer and its contents with the National Crime Information Center database.

Town officials said police have not received any more leads or information on its whereabouts.

Knightdale town officials said the suspect’s vehicle is a two-toned older model pickup truck.

Brown’s stolen trailer is described as a 2013 white, 24-foot trailer with NC registration AD53724.

The trailer also has a sticker on the back that says, “Portable Church Industries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2261.

