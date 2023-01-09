KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen.

This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday.

Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis and some others went to the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise to get some supplies.

But, just days after the items were stolen—including keyboards and speakers—members were singing and worshipping.

Apostle Dr. Mary Baxter said the stolen items included those speakers and keyboards along with monitors and other items that were worth thousands of dollars.

Baxter shared that the church will now add some security measures.

“We’ll make sure that we have cameras everywhere…in the future, but we do plan on persevering; and we’re not going to allow this to stop us,” Baxter said.

She shared that as for those involved in the break-in, the church is praying for them and offering forgiveness.

And if you know anything related to this, you’re asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6900.