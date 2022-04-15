KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A church in Knightdale is distributing more than 19,000 pounds of chicken on Friday morning — and they need your help handing it out or taking some home.

The outreach ministry of Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise Full Gospel Church has a truck loaded up with 960 20-pound cases of chicken tenders coming to their church at 8 a.m. Organizers told CBS 17 that with that much chicken and the relatively small size of their ministry, they’re going to need help distributing it to those in need.

Organizers said although they’re grateful that they have been blessed with this much food to hand out, it’s a bit overwhelming and they don’t want any of the chicken to go to waste.

Inflation is now at a 40-year high and prices of many grocery items, including chicken, cost far more than they have in the past. Picking up some chicken on Friday won’t cost you a penny though.

If you’d like to volunteer to distribute the chicken, or if you’re in need of some fresh chicken, head over to the church at 8924 Buffaloe Road in Knightdale.

Volunteers should arrive around 8 a.m. when the truck is expected to come in. If you want to pick up a box of chicken, you should show up a little bit later in order to give volunteers time to get set up. Organizers said they’ll be out there until the chicken is gone.