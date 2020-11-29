Knightdale crash causes more than 150 power outages

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are working to clean up a crash scene in Knightdale that left more than 150 Duke Energy customers without power.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened near the intersection of Robertson Street and Mailman Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
At last check, 153 Duke Energy customers are without power.
Troopers have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone was seriously injured.
Duke Energy’s website says it expects power to be restored by 10 a.m.
