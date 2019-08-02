Knightdale fire chief signs off for last time

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale Fire Department Chief Tim Guffey is retiring after 17 years of service.

Guffey made his last sign off through the Wake County 911 dispatch Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, Guffey began his career with the Knightdale Fire Department in 2002. Prior to that, he served as a firefighter in Wake and Guilford counties.

Guffey also serves as an instructor for the North Carolina Community College System.

Watch his last sign off:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=41&v=637254383428227

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now