Knightdale fire chief signs off for last time

Wake County News

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale Fire Department Chief Tim Guffey is retiring after 17 years of service.

Guffey made his last sign off through the Wake County 911 dispatch Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, Guffey began his career with the Knightdale Fire Department in 2002. Prior to that, he served as a firefighter in Wake and Guilford counties.

Guffey also serves as an instructor for the North Carolina Community College System.

Watch his last sign off:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=41&v=637254383428227

