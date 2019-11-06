Knightdale high assistant football coach resigns after racist comments caught on video

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – An assistant football coach at Knightdale High School resigned after a video came out showing him making racist comments, according to a notice from principal Keith Richardson.

John Hoskins resigned from his position Richardson announced on Tuesday. He was not a teacher or full-time staff member at the school, Richardson said.

“I was greatly dismayed and disappointed to see this type of behavior and mindset from someone in a position of trust,” Richardson said in the message.

“It is the responsibility of a coach to uphold the highest standards of behavior. They are role models to our children on and off the field, and are trusted to coach our students with the utmost integrity. When a staff member breaks that trust, it is deeply upsetting. Furthermore, using the language of white supremacy stirs up feelings of fear, intimidation and threats of racial violence.”

The football team was made aware of the incident on Monday. The varsity team finishes the regular season Friday at home against Wakefield High School.

Click here to read the entire message from Richardson.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now