KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale High School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.

According to the Knightdale Fire Department, the leak was noticed just after 9 a.m. and came from an oven in the cafeteria.

The school was evacuated while the gas company, the fire department and EMS responded to check the school.

  (Maggie Newland/CBS 17)
  (Maggie Newland/CBS 17)

According to school district, no students were injured as a result of the leak or evacuation, but one person did have an unrelated medical issue at the time.

Students were allowed back in the building about 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the oven will not be used until it’s repaired.