KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale High School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.

According to the Knightdale Fire Department, the leak was noticed just after 9 a.m. and came from an oven in the cafeteria.

The school was evacuated while the gas company, the fire department and EMS responded to check the school.

According to school district, no students were injured as a result of the leak or evacuation, but one person did have an unrelated medical issue at the time.

Students were allowed back in the building about 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the oven will not be used until it’s repaired.