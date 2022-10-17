KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh.

Although the Knightdale Knights lost to the Rolesville High School Rams 20-14, the game provided parents and students a way to come together after a heart-wrenching weekend.

James Thompson was a 16-year-old junior who attended Knightdale High School and died during Thursday’s mass shooting in East Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

Sources confirm the suspect accused of killing five people was Thompson’s younger 15-year-old brother.

Because of the shootings, the school postponed the homecoming game and activities.

“Definitely different, most of our stuff got moved so it’s again, a different vibe because of what had happened,” student Dante Bullock said.

Student Bria Williams said she had a class with James and described him as reserved, but happy to help his classmates.

“We had chemistry class together at the end of the day,” Bria said. “Very smart…if I didn’t understand anything I knew to go to him to help me.”

While Dante said he didn’t know James personally, he said the impact of the mass shooting has spread across every grade.

“A lot of people are definitely sad; they knew the kid,” Dante said. “Most of the friends I have, they definitely knew the kid, so they were very emotional. It [James’ death] impacted a lot of kids and students because I heard he was a good kid.”

Keith Richardson, Knightdale’s principal, also commented on the change in events.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our school community as well as the broader Raleigh community,” he said.

Richardson said the school will have counselors and staff from the District’s Crisis Team available throughout the week for anyone in the school who needs help.

Students also offered their sympathy for the victims’ families.

“We are still praying for you,” Bria said.

“Prayers to the family, condolences to them,” Dante said.

Other homecoming events, such as the tailgate party and dance will take place during senior night on Oct. 28.